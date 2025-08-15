Halle Berry Shares Birthday Cheer Amid Romantic Revelations

LOS ANGELES, CA — Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday with a series of cheerful photos from a beach vacation, showcasing various swimsuits and joyful moments. The actress, known for her stunning roles in film, wore a striking gold bikini for much of her celebration, even pairing it with a stylish silk headscarf and white sunglasses.

In one of the captivating shots, Berry is seen laughing with a tropical drink in a coconut while enjoying the sun. Another picture captures her sitting on a boat trampoline, gazing out toward the ocean, encapsulating the joy of summer vacation.

Berry’s social media posts were accompanied by a humorous caption that referred to traditional roles of women: “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering.” This was a nod to recent comments made by her ex-husband, David Justice, on Matt Barnes‘ podcast, where he spoke about his past misconceptions about relationships.

Justice revealed his limited understanding of relationships when he was younger, reflecting on his expectations of a wife. “At that time, as a young guy — she don’t cook, don’t clean,” he recalled, hinting at the issues that arose due to their mismatch in expectations.

Fans flooded the comment section of Berry’s post with birthday wishes, including messages from fellow celebrities. “Happy birthday beautiful,” wrote one actress, while Jurnee Smollett expressed her love, stating, “Happy birthday to our Queen!!!!! Love you so.”

Amidst the celebratory comments, one fan humorously referenced her caption, stating, “that’s awesome your [sic] having a lot of fun being a mother and a cook.” Many more chimed in, praising her motherly skills and the fun she seemed to be having.

Berry also shared a sweet moment in bed next to her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. Speaking to Marie Claire, she recalled how their relationship blossomed. “The minute I started to feel like I understood myself…I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person,” she said, expressing confidence in their connection.