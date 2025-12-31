Entertainment
Halle Berry Shares Makeup-Free Selfie and Book Recommendation on Instagram
LOS ANGELES, CA – Halle Berry shared a makeup-free selfie with her Instagram followers on December 25, 2025, while promoting a book that has impacted her acting career.
The 59-year-old actress posted the intimate photo as part of her #HBBooksFromBed series. In the selfie, Berry is seen relaxing in bed, showcasing her fresh-faced look, styled natural curls, and wearing a black tank top.
Berry wrapped herself in a white blanket, holding a copy of “The Power of the Actor” by Ivana Chubbuck. She captioned the post: “If you’re looking for a unique gift this holiday season, I’m excited to share one of my absolute favorite books of the past 20 years. This book is a must-read for any aspiring actor or anyone who dares to live life more fully by expressing themselves more clearly.”
Known for her landmark achievements in Hollywood, Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 2001’s “Monster's Ball.” However, she has previously expressed disappointment over the lack of quality roles offered to her after her win.
In a 2021 interview, Berry revealed, “I was very disheartened after winning that gorgeous guy. I was sure the script truck would just back itself up to my front door. But unfortunately for me, that was not my reality. I’ve been continuing to try to make ways for myself because it’s hard.”
Bearing the spirit of the season, Berry also shared glimpses of her Christmas festivities, featuring heartfelt moments spent with family and friends. She encouraged her followers to embrace joy and magic during the holidays.
