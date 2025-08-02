Entertainment
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Enjoy a Romantic Road Trip Adventure
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actress Halle Berry and musician Van Hunt are enjoying a romantic road trip together. Berry, 58, shared a series of affectionate photos with Hunt on her Instagram on July 29, highlighting their travels.
In one photo, Berry kissed Hunt on the cheek while wearing a striking black and ivory swimsuit and denim cut-off shorts. She completed her look with a straw fedora and oversized white sunglasses, captioning the post, “You + Me Anywhere.”
The couple visited the stunning Antelope Canyon in Arizona. Berry paired her swimsuit with hiking boots and turquoise socks as she immersed herself in the canyon’s natural beauty.
As their trip progressed, they stopped at Lake Powell, which extends across Arizona and Utah. Berry swapped her swimsuit for a different one from Monday Swimwear. She expressed excitement and confidence in her appearance, wearing a satin scarf tied around her head.
This summer getaway follows the couple’s first joint interview on the June 4 episode of *Today with Jenna & Friends*. Hunt mentioned that he has proposed, saying, “I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold … maybe you can encourage her.”
Berry, reflecting on her past experiences, said they do not feel pressured to marry. “I’ve been married three times, and Van has been married once, so we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love.” However, she hinted that marriage might be on the horizon, saying, “I think we will get married just because … this is the person I should have married.”
The couple’s road trip seems to be a way for them to celebrate their relationship and create lasting memories together.
