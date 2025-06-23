Business
Halliburton Partners with Petronas for Advanced Subsurface Solutions
Houston, Texas — Halliburton has announced a partnership with Petronas Carigali, an exploration and production subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas, to deploy innovative subsurface modeling and reservoir management solutions. This collaboration aims to speed up the exploration and production process to achieve first oil production.
Petronas will implement Halliburton’s DecisionSpace 365 Geosciences Suite and Unified Ensemble Modeling solutions. These new technologies move beyond traditional grid-based modeling, allowing real-time collaboration between Petronas Carigali’s exploration and asset teams to improve reserve estimations using a unified live earth model.
“A harmonized, AI-assisted workflow anchored on a single live-earth model across the exploration and development phases is central to our strategy in achieving our ambitious project delivery targets,” said Hazli Sham Kassim, CEO of Petronas Carigali.
The Unified Ensemble Modeling solution automates geological scenario analysis while integrating real-time reservoir flow data. This capability enhances forecast accuracy and speeds up decision-making processes.
Ahmad Faisal Bakar, vice president of exploration at Petronas, commented, “Adopting these solutions aligns with PETRONAS’ vision to accelerate our project deliveries and ensure seamless continuity from exploration to development and production.”
This strategic collaboration follows a recent agreement between Chevron USA and Halliburton, showcasing the growing trend of integrating advanced modeling technologies in the energy sector.
Recent Posts
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km