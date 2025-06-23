Halliburton Partners with Petronas for Advanced Subsurface Solutions

Houston, Texas — Halliburton has announced a partnership with Petronas Carigali, an exploration and production subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas, to deploy innovative subsurface modeling and reservoir management solutions. This collaboration aims to speed up the exploration and production process to achieve first oil production.

Petronas will implement Halliburton’s DecisionSpace 365 Geosciences Suite and Unified Ensemble Modeling solutions. These new technologies move beyond traditional grid-based modeling, allowing real-time collaboration between Petronas Carigali’s exploration and asset teams to improve reserve estimations using a unified live earth model.

“A harmonized, AI-assisted workflow anchored on a single live-earth model across the exploration and development phases is central to our strategy in achieving our ambitious project delivery targets,” said Hazli Sham Kassim, CEO of Petronas Carigali.

The Unified Ensemble Modeling solution automates geological scenario analysis while integrating real-time reservoir flow data. This capability enhances forecast accuracy and speeds up decision-making processes.

Ahmad Faisal Bakar, vice president of exploration at Petronas, commented, “Adopting these solutions aligns with PETRONAS’ vision to accelerate our project deliveries and ensure seamless continuity from exploration to development and production.”

This strategic collaboration follows a recent agreement between Chevron USA and Halliburton, showcasing the growing trend of integrating advanced modeling technologies in the energy sector.