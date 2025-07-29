Entertainment
Hallmark’s Christmas Cruise Docuseries Brings Joy to Fans and Stars
GEORGETOWN, KY – Hallmark Channel‘s new docuseries, “Christmas at Sea,” takes viewers aboard the network’s inaugural Christmas Cruise, featuring beloved Hallmark stars and thousands of enthusiastic fans. The four-part series highlights the engaging experiences that unfolded during the cruise held in November 2024.
Stars such as Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes expressed their joy about the event. Hynes shared with TV Insider, “The cruise was a place of pure warmth and joy,” emphasizing the unique and memorable moments created during the journey. Walker added that there’s an astonishing “73,000 people on the waiting list for this year’s cruise,” illustrating the massive demand for Hallmark-themed events.
Many attendees dressed in festive Christmas attire, giving the atmosphere a concert-like energy as stars mingled with fans. Hynes commented on his tradition of taking unique photos during the event, describing it as a collective celebration with special meaning for those involved.
The finale, airing on July 28, 2025, includes a heartwarming wedding ceremony for fans Donna and Rob, which Hallmark star Paul Campbell officiated. Walker praised Campbell’s ability to deliver touching remarks quickly and effectively, showcasing the strong bond between stars and their fans.
As the series concluded, fans were eager for more events in the future. The cast members hinted at the possibility of a holiday movie centered around a cruise, something fans would surely embrace as part of Hallmark’s ongoing festive programming.
