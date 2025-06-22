Hallmark’s “Villa Amore” Premieres: A Roman Love Story Awaits

ROME, Italy — Hallmark Channel’s latest film, “Villa Amore,” premieres on Saturday, June 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie features Eloise Mumford and Kevin McGarry in a romantic tale set against the vibrant backdrop of Rome.

“Villa Amore” tells the story of Liara, played by Mumford, who impulsively buys the villa where her parents fell in love. However, she soon realizes the magnitude of her commitment and calls upon a lawyer-turned-handyman, Leo, played by McGarry, for help with renovations.

The film was shot on location in Rome, allowing the crew to capture the city’s rich history and lively culture. Mumford described filming in Rome as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and an “absolute dream.” She shared that her mother accompanied her during the shoot, exploring local markets and picking up fresh ingredients for home-cooked meals.

McGarry, who enjoyed exploring the city, emphasized the joy of working with an all-Italian crew. “To be honest, my absolute favorite was the people I worked with. The crew was 100% Italian; it was an absolute joy to go to work every day,” he said.

Director Clare Niederpruem posted behind-the-scenes photos, showing glimpses of the stunning locations used throughout filming. Some of Mumford’s favorite spots included Palatine Hill, the Botanical Garden of Rome, and local eateries such as Antico Forno Roscioli.

Filming took place in early 2025 to take advantage of the city’s beautiful spring scenery, as noted by producer Kate Gordon on social media. She highlighted the long hours and friendships formed during the five weeks of filming.

As a notable fact, one character was initially intended to be a goat, showcasing the film’s light-hearted touch during production. Fans of Mumford and McGarry can expect a charming love story infused with Italian culture when the movie airs.

Mumford is known for her work in the “50 Shades of Grey” films and various Hallmark movies, while McGarry has gained popularity for his role in “When Calls the Heart.” The couple’s journey in “Villa Amore” is set to captivate audiences with its heartwarming narrative.