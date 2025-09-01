Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Delivers Frights with Iconic Haunted Houses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2025 kicked off on August 29, promising fans an unforgettable season of terror that runs through November 2. This year, the event features ten haunted houses filled with screams and surprises, appealing to horror movie fans and enthusiasts alike.

The lineup includes five original concepts and five based on popular horror franchises. Guests can expect to walk through mazes inspired by the likes of “Five Nights at Freddy's,” “Terrifier,” and a tribute to the late WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt, known as The Wyatt Sicks.

One of the standout houses is “Grave of Flesh,” which immerses visitors in a horrifying burial experience, complete with chilling set designs that evoke the feeling of being six feet under. Although some found the scares repetitive, its unique atmosphere and creativity earned it a spot in the rankings.

Following closely is “Fallout,” based on the hit video game and Amazon Prime series. Guests embark on a post-apocalyptic journey filled with familiar locations from the franchise, striking a nostalgic chord for fans. However, while it boasted impressive set designs, some felt it lacked in pure scare factor.

HHN pays homage to Bray Wyatt with “The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks,” where guests navigate through his eerie world brought to life by various personas. This house artfully encapsulates the legacy of the late wrestler and draws upon his theatrical storytelling.

Another notable entry is “Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters,” presenting a bizarre tale of curse and chaos in a Wild West setting. With intriguing visual elements but some lack of narrative clarity, this house showcases the creative team’s commitment to exploration.

For those who enjoy frightening experiences, “El Artista: A Spanish Haunting” proves to be a visual gem. It narrates the story of a tortured artist whose creations turn against him, skillfully integrating sensory effects and immersive design.

Returning favorites also include “Jason Universe,” bringing fans face-to-face with horror icon Jason Voorhees in a thrilling display of fear and nostalgia. Meanwhile, Art the Clown makes his appearance in “Terrifier,” pushing the boundaries of gore and physical scares.

The event also features a mix of scare zones and live entertainment, presenting a comprehensive horror experience. Guests will encounter ominous figures and creative storytelling throughout their visit.

To prepare for the event, attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as lines are expected to grow longer as Halloween approaches. With countless frights and sensory experiences, HHN 2025 offers a thrilling ride through horror.