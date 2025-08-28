Halsey Announces 10th Anniversary Badlands Tour for 2026

MELBOURNE, VIC — Halsey, a diamond-certified and GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album, BADLANDS, with the announcement of her Back to Badlands Tour. The tour will kick off on October 14, 2025, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Following the opening show, Halsey will perform in several major U.S. cities, including Boston, Chicago, and New York, before heading across the globe to Europe, the UK, and Australia. The Australian leg of the tour starts on February 13, 2026, at Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. Subsequent shows will take place at Riverstage in Brisbane on February 17 and Festival Hall in Melbourne on February 19.

Tickets for the tour will go on presale starting September 2 and will be available to the general public beginning September 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Various presale opportunities are available for specific groups, including Vodafone mobile customers and Mastercard cardholders.

The VIP package offers fans a special experience, including a general or premium seating ticket along with a “Roadtrip to the Badlands” VIP gift box with items selected by Halsey.

The tour announcement follows Halsey’s successful “FOR MY LAST TRICK” tour, which was noted as the best-selling tour of her career. BADLANDS made history upon its release on August 28, 2015, selling over 3 million albums in the U.S. and accumulating more than 9 billion on-demand streams worldwide.

This milestone album is remarkable for having every song certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum by the RIAA, making it one of the few albums in music history to achieve such a distinction.