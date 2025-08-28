Entertainment
Halsey Announces Back to Badlands Tour for 10th Anniversary
Los Angeles, CA — Halsey is hitting the road this fall as part of her just-announced Back to Badlands Tour, celebrating the tenth anniversary of her debut album, Badlands. The tour kicks off on October 14, 2025, at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles.
In a post on social media, Halsey shared her excitement: “A Badlands club tour. Tiny venues. GA floors. 10 years later. I’ve been waiting a decade to re-live it all over again with you,” she said.
The North American leg of the tour will feature stops at renowned venues, including Atlanta‘s Roxy, Washington D.C.’s Anthem, and New York City‘s Hammerstein Ballroom. The tour concludes on January 17, 2026, at Detroit‘s Fillmore. Afterward, Halsey plans to take the celebration to Europe and Australia.
Tickets for the general public go on sale on September 5. This announcement comes right before the artist releases a new deluxe edition of Badlands on August 29, which will include previously unreleased demos and rare tracks.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Halsey remarked in a statement. “So much has happened in the last decade, but Badlands remains the most exciting musical journey of my life.” She added that she has many surprises planned for the celebration.
The full list of tour dates includes multiple cities across North America. Tickets will be available at various outlets, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more details.
