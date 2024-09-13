Halsey Announces Engagement to Avan Jogia

Olivia Wong/FilmMagic via Getty Images. Halsey, the renowned singer, appears to have announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Avan Jogia. This announcement came through a social media post shared on Thursday. The initial information was circulated by Pop Base, which tweeted about Halsey’s intention to marry Jogia. Halsey followed up by quoting the tweet and correcting it with, “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

Prior to this reveal, Halsey discussed her relationship at the MTV Video Music Awards while on the red carpet, mentioning her desire to marry Jogia. Halsey expressed, “I hope so,” when questioned about marriage plans.

She described Jogia affectionately, stating, “Avan is the best. He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Every single day spent with him feels like a day spent with my best friend.” Additionally, Halsey remarked that Jogia enjoys a strong bond with her son, Ender, whom she has from a previous relationship with Alev Aydin, noting that the two are “inseparable.”

ABC Audio has reached out to Halsey’s representative for further comments regarding the engagement news. Halsey’s performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs included her song “Ego.” However, her engagement announcement overshadowed her musical performance as the highlight of the night.