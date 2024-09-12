Connect with us

Entertainment

Halsey Announces Engagement to Avan Jogia

Published

4 hours ago

on

Halsey Avan Jogia Engagement Ring

Halsey, the popular singer, has confirmed her engagement to actor Avan Jogia. The announcement was subtly made through social media on Thursday when Halsey corrected a tweet by Pop Base.

The original tweet speculated about Halsey’s hopes to marry Jogia, to which Halsey responded with, “***fiancé Avan Jogia,” thereby making their engagement official.

Prior to the online announcement, Halsey had expressed her desire to marry Jogia while attending the MTV Video Music Awards. When asked about the possibility of marriage in the future, Halsey replied, “I hope so,” while speaking to reporters on the red carpet.

Halsey shared her fondness for Jogia, describing him as one of the greatest things that had happened to her and cherishing every day spent with him, likening their relationship to a close friendship.

Furthermore, Halsey mentioned the bond between Jogia and her son, Ender, stating that they are best friends and inseparable. Ender is Halsey’s son with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin, from whom she parted ways in the spring of 2023.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.