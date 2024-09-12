Entertainment
Halsey Announces Engagement to Avan Jogia
Halsey, the popular singer, has confirmed her engagement to actor Avan Jogia. The announcement was subtly made through social media on Thursday when Halsey corrected a tweet by Pop Base.
The original tweet speculated about Halsey’s hopes to marry Jogia, to which Halsey responded with, “***fiancé Avan Jogia,” thereby making their engagement official.
Prior to the online announcement, Halsey had expressed her desire to marry Jogia while attending the MTV Video Music Awards. When asked about the possibility of marriage in the future, Halsey replied, “I hope so,” while speaking to reporters on the red carpet.
Halsey shared her fondness for Jogia, describing him as one of the greatest things that had happened to her and cherishing every day spent with him, likening their relationship to a close friendship.
Furthermore, Halsey mentioned the bond between Jogia and her son, Ender, stating that they are best friends and inseparable. Ender is Halsey’s son with ex-boyfriend Alev Aydin, from whom she parted ways in the spring of 2023.
