Halsey’s Film ‘Americana’ Set for Theatrical Release This August

LOS ANGELES, California – Halsey, the pop star transitioning into acting, is excited about the release of her new film, ‘Americana.’ Directed by Tony Tost, the modern western follows a group of characters whose lives collide over a valuable Native American ghost shirt. The film was shot in 2022 and had its premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2023.

At the Los Angeles premiere on Sunday, Halsey shared her enthusiasm for the project. “I’d been waiting a really long time, I’d been really cautiously picky about what I was going to do for my first project,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. She noted the unique timing of the production, revealing, “Little did I know we were going to be making it during COVID, which was a crazy experience.”

In an unexpected twist, Halsey also mentioned her personal journey during filming, stating, “From the moment I read the script until we started shooting, I got pregnant, had a whole pregnancy, gave birth to my son, had my son on set with me.” This blend of her life experiences and the film’s narrative makes her role even more significant.

The cast also includes Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Eric Dane, and Zahn McClarnon. Halsey expressed joy at reconnecting with Sweeney, who previously appeared in Halsey’s music video for ‘Graveyard.’ “It was really great to have someone to learn from,” Halsey said about her experience working with Sweeney on set.

Looking ahead, Halsey is preparing to launch a dark comedy series for Amazon, for which she is the creator, writer, and executive producer. While she will not appear on screen, Halsey highlighted her excitement about the creative control. “I don’t have to do my makeup,” she joked.

‘Americana’ is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15.