Halsey Prepares for Debut in ‘Americana’ While Dealing with Pregnancy

Los Angeles, CA — Halsey, the singer known for her recent music successes, is making her film debut in the upcoming movie ‘Americana‘. The modern Western, directed by Tony Tost, follows several characters entangled in a violent struggle over a valuable Native American ghost shirt. Although the film was shot in 2022 and premiered at SXSW in 2023, it is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2025.

At the film’s premiere on Sunday, Halsey shared her thoughts on the project. ‘I’d been waiting a really long time and I’d been really cautiously picky about what I was going to do for my first project in this world,’ she told The Hollywood Reporter. She praised Tost for his talent and approachability, which helped her connect with the script and her character, Mandy.

During the filming, Halsey experienced significant life changes, including a pregnancy. ‘Little did I know we were going to be making it during COVID, which was a crazy experience,’ she said. ‘From the moment I read the script until we started shooting, I got pregnant, had a whole pregnancy, gave birth to my son, had my son on set with me, and without giving anything away, it’s really serendipitous to Mandy’s arc in the film.’

The film also stars Sydney Sweeney, who made her first public appearance since a controversial ad campaign during the premiere. Halsey and Sweeney, who previously worked together in a music video, enjoyed their friendship during the filming process. Halsey mentioned they spent time together during COVID, making the transition into acting more comfortable for her.

Halsey is also working on another project for Amazon, where she serves as creator and writer of a dark comedy series. She expressed excitement about this new venture, stating, ‘It’s quite relieving to just be behind the scenes, just the puppet master.’ Halsey will not make an on-screen appearance in this series.

The anticipation for ‘Americana’ continues to grow as Halsey steps into the film industry, showcasing her versatility beyond music.