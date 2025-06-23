Halsey Saves Videographer from Pyrotechnics at Pittsburgh Concert

PITTSBURGH, PA — Halsey took swift action during her recent Pittsburgh concert to protect a videographer from onstage pyrotechnics. While performing her hit song “Without Me,” the singer noticed the cameraman approaching the pyrotechnic area.

Realizing the danger, Halsey mouthed, “Get out of the way,” and waved her hand to alert him. When the videographer didn’t respond, she jumped up and shouted, “There’s pyro coming! Move!” She quickly pushed him aside just before flames shot up from the stage.

After the near-miss, the 30-year-old artist, who shares a son named Ember with her ex, returned to center stage with a nervous giggle and resumed singing the lyrics, “Tell me how it feels, sitting right there…” The crowd cheered as she continued her performance.

This incident adds to Halsey’s history of stage mishaps. In 2021, she experienced a technical failure at Madison Square Garden during a concert. “I was onstage, and everything stopped working,” Halsey recounted on social media in January 2021. She had to engage with the audience for two long minutes until the issues were resolved.

Despite the scary moments, Halsey managed to carry on with her show. When a similar situation occurred previously, she decided to restart her performance from the top to ensure a smooth show. “When that happened to me, I just started my whole show over from the top,” she said. “So that I could do the whole thing with no mistakes.” Halsey continues to work on her recovery after suffering a recent seizure.