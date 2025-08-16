Halsey Teases Return of ‘Badlands’ with New Anniversary Trailer

LOS ANGELES, CA — Halsey is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, “Badlands,” with exciting new content. The artist, who first captivated audiences in 2015, has shared a teaser trailer that promises to revisit themes and narratives from the album.

Earlier today, Halsey asked fans on X, “Are you ready?” before unveiling the anniversary trailer. The preview hints at a double feature centered around album favorites, “Drive” and “Gasoline.” Although a specific release date has not been announced, Halsey stated the feature is “coming soon.”

The trailer features the return of Tyler Posey, who appeared in the music video for the single “Colors.” Fans can expect familiar elements as Halsey dons their iconic blue hair once again. One intriguing note in the trailer reads, “City Under Heavy Surveillance,” alongside a photo of the singer.

On Tumblr, Halsey has revealed that this isn’t simply a revival of old footage but includes newly recorded clips. “Going through the badlands archive for anniversary celebrations and found these New Americana stills from some setups that didn’t make the final vid,” Halsey shared, teasing fans with two grainy images.

Recently, Halsey has hinted at various celebrations leading up to the anniversary, including exclusive merch offerings. The album, certified multi-platinum, features hits like “New Americana,” “Control,” and “Gasoline.”

“You think the most exciting thing I had for you was VINYLS?” Halsey wrote on X. They further reflected on the expectations of today’s audience, saying, “I don’t think badlands could happen in this era because people are so impatient and used to instant gratification.”

As the excitement builds, Halsey promises there is much more to come for the month as fans eagerly await the return to Badlands.