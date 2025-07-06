News
Hamas Responds Positively to US-Brokered Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
Gaza City, Palestine — Hamas has given a positive response to a ceasefire proposal brokered by the United States, raising hopes for a breakthrough in halting Israel’s offensive in Gaza. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ‘final proposal’ for a 60-day truce on July 4, 2025, and is expecting replies from both sides.
Hamas officially relayed its response to mediators in Qatar and Egypt, stating that the movement is serious about entering negotiations for the implementation of the ceasefire framework. A spokesperson for Hamas emphasized a spirit of cooperation in the group’s statement.
Earlier reports indicated that Israeli government officials had received the ceasefire proposal and were reviewing its terms. Although Trump claimed that Israel accepted the main conditions for the truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not yet publicly endorsed the proposal as of the latest updates.
The proposed ceasefire framework includes a phased release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, as well as increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. Humanitarian aid would begin to flow into Gaza immediately following Hamas’s approval, overseen by organizations such as the United Nations.
On the ground in Gaza, heavy shelling and gunfire persist as residents await potential changes. Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that the Hamas response was highly anticipated among Palestinians who are facing dire conditions.
Despite Hamas’s cooperation, the group is seeking guarantees that this truce will result in a permanent ceasefire and that Israel will not resume military operations without cause. Concerns remain regarding the future of hostilities, especially as Israeli officials press for assurances that they can take action if their demands for disarmament are unmet.
The fragile ceasefire efforts come after significant loss of life in the region. Since the beginning of the conflict, over 6,000 Palestinians have died, with continued uncertainty regarding the path toward lasting peace.
As the situation develops, negotiations are expected to address the exchange of captives, Israeli troop withdrawal, future security arrangements, and plans for rebuilding Gaza.
