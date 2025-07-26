Sports
Hamilton Coleman Excels in Junior Golf Scene
Augusta, Georgia – Despite being only a teenager, Hamilton Coleman has made significant strides in amateur golf. He gained national recognition after winning The Junior Players Championship in 2024, signaling his potential in the sport.
Coleman, born in Augusta, was introduced to golf at a young age. His father bought him a set of plastic clubs when he could first walk, and by age four, he had upgraded to real clubs. He primarily plays at West Lake Country Club in Georgia and receives coaching from Doug Spencer in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In April 2022, Coleman achieved his first hole-in-one at just 14 years old. His favorite course is Tobacco Road, where he enjoys playing during off days. Outside of golf, Coleman is a fan of fishing and supports the Georgia Bulldogs.
As a junior, he competed in various tournaments, including a memorable performance at Augusta National where he qualified for the finals in 2022. His favorite golfer is Rickie Fowler, and his dream foursome includes golfing legends Jack Nicklaus and Justin Thomas.
Coleman’s 2024 victory in The Junior Players Championship followed solid rounds of 72, 68, and 70. He triumphed in a two-hole playoff, showcasing his competitive spirit.
Notably, Coleman finished T4 at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship, shooting rounds of 70, 75, and 74. Furthermore, in July 2023, he captured his first win with the American Junior Golf Association at the Auburn Opelika Junior All-Star.
Earlier in his career, he committed to the University of Georgia for the upcoming 2026 season, demonstrating his dedication to both academics and sports. At the US Junior Amateur, he reached the finals after a rigorous competition, defeating Isaiah Igo at the seventh playoff hole.
