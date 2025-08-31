Hamilton’s Shift in Mindset Sparks New Season Optimism

Zandvoort, Netherlands

Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that Lewis Hamilton may have experienced a significant change in mindset during the Formula 1 summer shutdown. Villeneuve pointed to Hamilton’s upbeat attitude following the Dutch Grand Prix qualifying as evidence of this potential transformation.

Villeneuve explained that drivers can often become frustrated when pushing their cars beyond their limits. He theorizes that Hamilton’s acceptance of his car’s performance level might be crucial to turning around his season.

Before the summer break, Hamilton criticized himself harshly after the Hungarian Grand Prix, calling himself “useless.” This self-criticism contrasted sharply with his demeanor after qualifying seventh for the Dutch Grand Prix, where he expressed satisfaction with his approach to the race weekend.

“I tried to have a slight different approach into the weekend,” Hamilton told reporters, including PlanetF1.com. “I’ve made some tweaks… it’s been a lot smoother.” Despite recognizing that the SF-25 still requires improvements, his tone was notably more positive compared to previous races.

In contrast, Hamilton’s teammate, Charles Leclerc, was less optimistic, describing his Friday performance as the worst of the season. He expressed disappointment over his qualifying time, which landed him sixth in Q3, indicating his own mental struggles.

Villeneuve pointed out the contrasting mindsets between the two Ferrari drivers, noting, “Charles is really upset… and Lewis is actually super happy.” He emphasized that Hamilton’s newfound perspective is influencing his performance positively.

Naomi Schiff, a fellow pundit, queried what changes Hamilton’s new approach entailed and how it affected his driving confidence. Villeneuve noted that a mental shift could lead to improved performance without significant changes to the car itself.

“Accepting that the car is not quick enough,” Villeneuve explained, “can lead to stopping over-driving it.” He referenced Daniel Ricciardo’s successful transition at Red Bull during Hamilton’s earlier career as an example of how a change in attitude can yield results.

Hamilton remains focused on improving in the remaining races of the season, hinting at the significance of his recent mindset shift during the critical period before entering the Dutch race at Zandvoort.