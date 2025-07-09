Sports
Hamzah Sheeraz Prepares for Fight Against Edgar Berlanga in NY
Queens, NY – Hamzah Sheeraz is gearing up for his fight against Edgar Berlanga this Saturday, feeling optimistic about his preparation and weight class adjustments.
Speaking to Boxing Social, Sheeraz discussed his training camp and the improvements he’s made under new coach Andy Lee. “Just the sense of calmness, just the sense of surety in the work that I’m doing — the quality of work I’m doing as well, massively different to what I was doing before,” he said.
Sheeraz believes that his mindset and physical conditions are vital in the lead-up to the match. He emphasized, “It’s not hard for me [to keep my cool] because I don’t emotionally get involved in much to be fair. I’m pretty calm and I know as long as that switch comes on fight night he’ll regret what he said.”
He also addressed Berlanga’s confidence, stating, “If that’s what will get him fired up or if that’s what’s going to make him believe he’s got a chance of winning Saturday night, so be it.”
Another notable aspect of his preparation is his weight management. Sheeraz noted, “The cut is not as intense and in one training session I can be on weight, so it’s very refreshing. I think that’s why I’m so at peace, so chilled, because I know I ain’t got to battle with the scales.”
As fight night approaches, Sheeraz is focused and ready to deliver a strong performance in the ring.
