Ty Haney Returns to Outdoor Voices After Five-Year Hiatus

Boulder, Colorado — Ty Haney will officially return to Outdoor Voices, the activewear brand she founded, as ‘founder, partner and co-owner’ following a relaunch set for July 28, 2025. Haney’s comeback was announced this morning alongside a significant rebranding of the company, including a new logo, updated product offerings, and a fresh marketing strategy.

After stepping away from the brand amidst internal conflicts and allegations of mismanagement, Haney expressed excitement about her return. In a Zoom interview, she stated, “It’s very full circle.” She plans to revitalize the brand to appeal to both loyal fans and a younger demographic with a fresh perspective on fitness.

The rebranding includes a capsule collection launching on August 5, which will feature apparel with bold designs, including the return of the original tagline “Doing Things.” Haney aims to introduce a lifestyle aspect to the brand, moving away from solely activewear.

The company, acquired by private equity firm Consortium Brand Partners in 2024, faced significant challenges in recent years, including a bankruptcy filing in 2023 and the closure of its retail stores. Haney has reassembled key members of her original team to aid in the relaunch, focusing on product, brand, and community engagement.

“Bringing a company like that into the world… it took some time to detach,” Haney remarked. She now balances her time between Outdoor Voices and her other ventures, including Joggy and Try Your Best.

The new Outdoor Voices will initially operate online but plans to explore physical retail spaces in the future. “I’m certain that we’ll start to open stores at some point,” she said, underscoring the importance of community engagement.

With renewed energy and strategic vision, Haney believes Outdoor Voices can regain its position as a leader in the activewear market, stating, “That lane still feels wide open.”