Hank Azaria to Tribute Bruce Springsteen in New Stage Project

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. — Actor and producer Hank Azaria is taking on a new voice role as he pays tribute to rock icon Bruce Springsteen. In his upcoming show, “Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band: A Springsteen Celebration,” he will blend music with storytelling, performing classic Springsteen songs while channeling the spirit of the legendary artist. The performance is set for January 23 at the Theater in Peekskill.

Azaria, best known for his voice work in “The Simpsons,” connects with Springsteen’s music on a personal level. He recalls first hearing Springsteen’s “Born to Run” album at summer camp when he was 12 years old. “Bruce’s music has that rare quality that makes you feel like Bruce is singing to you and about you,” Azaria said in a recent email interview.

The actor explained that the nostalgia for Springsteen’s work led him to create his tribute show. “As I was turning 60, my nostalgia for that era grew really intense, especially for Springsteen,” he noted. Azaria initially performed a Springsteen tribute at what he called a reverse surprise party for friends, which sparked the idea of continuing the project.

In the performance, Azaria aims to remain authentic to Springsteen while incorporating the characters within the songs. “It is primarily about nailing Bruce, especially vocally,” he stated, adding that he naturally brings elements of the characters from Springsteen’s songs into his performance.

Azaria also discusses his approach to switching between comedic and dramatic tones, reflecting on his work in “The Simpsons” versus Springsteen’s heartfelt lyrics. “I was taught early on that the root of comedy and drama are the same,” he said.

Through his performances, Azaria supports his charity, the Four Through Nine Foundation, which focuses on education, human rights, and health causes. “Four Through Nine refers to steps four and nine in the 12 steps of recovery,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Azaria is enjoying the evolution of his tribute shows, but isn’t sure if it will lead to a Broadway or Off-Broadway residency. “I’m not sure how Bruce manages to sing every night like he does. I’m working towards having half as much vocal stamina as the Boss has,” he said. For now, he relishes performing in small clubs and larger venues alike.