Hank Beatty Shines in Illinois’ Dominating Football Victory

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – Illinois football fans witnessed a breakout performance Friday night as Hank Beatty delivered a record-setting night in the Illini’s 52–3 victory over Western Illinois.

Beatty, a wide receiver from Rochester, made headlines with his explosive play. Following a solid finish last season, where he logged 90 receiving yards in the Citrus Bowl against South Carolina, he entered 2025 with expectations for a more significant role. This season, he did not disappoint. Beatty racked up 241 all-purpose yards, including an impressive 133 yards on punt returns, shattering a school record set by Red Grange in 1923.

The highlight of Beatty’s night came in the third quarter when he fielded a punt at his own 31-yard line, evaded a tackler, and surged down the field for a 69-yard touchdown. This marked the Illini’s first punt-return touchdown since 2013 and expanded their lead to 38–0.

Pro Football Focus awarded Beatty a performance grade of 90.4, indicating his exceptional play. After the game, he remained humble, attributing his success to the support of his teammates and coaches. “It feels great. It took a lot to get here. A lot of people helped me get here in the first place,” Beatty said. “Hopefully, we can keep building this program up. If we keep taking it one step at a time, we can do something special.”

Beatty’s impressive performance highlights not only his talent but also the Illinois coaching staff’s effective player development. Along with fellow in-state players, Beatty exemplifies head coach Bret Bielema‘s focus on recruiting homegrown talent to revamp the program.

His teammate, Laughery, shared his excitement about the collective effort, saying, “You know, it’s special. Obviously, we all came here for the same reason, to be homegrown, to stay home and change the program. Just to go out there week one and have success is awesome, and we’re looking to carry it forward.”

Though a win against an FCS opponent may not dictate the season, Beatty’s performance provided a glimpse into a potential evolution of Illinois’ passing attack. If he continues to play at this level, he could become the Illini’s go-to playmaker as the season progresses.