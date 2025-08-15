News
Hank Winchester Addresses Investigation Findings and Community Support
Beverly Hills, MI — Local 4 reporter Hank Winchester spoke out following the conclusion of an investigation led by Beverly Hills Police. The investigation began in June and has recently concluded.
During a news conference, attorneys representing Winchester shared that the police department submitted a warrant request to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. However, this request was denied earlier this week.
In his statement, Winchester expressed relief that the investigation is over, referring to the allegations against him as “outrageous, unfounded and defamatory.” He emphasized the importance of his 24-year career in Detroit, stating that his mission has always been to serve the community and pursue justice.
“I will always fight for you—just as I’ve recently had to fight for myself,” he said. Winchester also took a moment to thank those who supported him through this ordeal. “The messages from so many of you greatly helped me through this incredibly difficult time,” he added.
The community response has been significant, with many expressing their support for the reporter amid the controversy.
