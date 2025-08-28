Hannah Berner to Headline Ole Miss Fall Show

OXFORD, Miss. — Comedian Hannah Berner will perform at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Student Activities Association‘s fall show on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free for students with a valid ID and must be collected in person at the UM Box Office.

Berner, known for her Netflix special “We Ride at Dawn” and co-hosting the podcasts “Berner Phone” and “Giggly Squad,” showcases humor aimed largely at female audiences. Her act touches on subjects like oversized water bottles and men’s behavior.

Originally a competitive tennis player, Berner attended the University of Wisconsin before transitioning to comedy after graduation. “Many athletes have a creative side… we’re also competitive and hardworking. So whatever creative we decide to do, we go 100 percent into it,” Berner stated in a 2019 ESPN interview.

Berner fully embraced comedy after appearing on Bravo‘s reality show “Summer House” between 2018 and 2021. Her blend of light-hearted jokes and deeper societal commentary resonates with audiences, particularly women.

In one of her stand-up sets on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Berner joked, “By the time you turn 30, cosmetic companies make you feel like you’re just gonna become… Joe Biden. I am just kidding. Women can’t be president. That would be insane.”

Before Berner takes the stage, UM’s improv group, UMprov, will perform. The group’s president, Kayla Fifer, expressed enthusiasm for their opportunity. “(UMprov) is super honored and excited to open for Hannah Berner,” she said in an email.

The entertainment co-directors for the SAA, Mabry Musgrove, Laci Pitts, and Benson Le, selected Berner for her relatable humor, stating, “Her humor is authentic and speaks to the experiences of college students in such a fun and real way.”

Many students are looking forward to the event. Freshman Ethan Couture shared, “I wasn’t aware of Hannah Berner before now, but I am excited to see her set.”