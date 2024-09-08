Hannah Cockroft Claims Ninth Paralympic Gold in Paris

Hannah Cockroft achieved a remarkable milestone by securing her ninth Paralympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Cockroft dominated the women’s 800m final, finishing an impressive 7.66 seconds ahead of her teammate Kare Adenegan.

The 32-year-old athlete expressed her excitement about performing in front of a enthusiastic Paris crowd, reminiscent of the London 2012 Olympics.

“I just couldn’t wait to get out here,” said Cockroft, highlighting the importance of the atmosphere in support of para sports.

Despite her success, Cockroft emphasized the need for continuous support for para athletes beyond the Olympic cycle, urging fans to engage with athletes during the intervening years.

Cockroft’s victory in Paris adds to her already impressive resume, which includes 16 world championships and a flawless record at the Paralympics.

This gold medal also enabled her to ring the victory bell at Stade de France, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Ahead of her upcoming marriage to fellow athlete Nathan Maguire, she shared her excitement about their life together post-competition.

As a key figure in the realm of wheelchair racing, Cockroft plans to continue her career while advocating for greater recognition and support for para athletes.