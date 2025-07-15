Hannah Waddingham Celebrates Renewal of ‘Ted Lasso’ for Season 4

Los Angeles, CA — Hannah Waddingham, star of the hit series ‘Ted Lasso‘, expressed her excitement about the show’s renewal for a fourth season at the premiere of her new film, ‘Smurfs‘, on July 13, 2025. The soccer comedy, which was initially believed to have concluded with its third season, will soon begin shooting again after its announcement in March.

Waddingham shared her feelings about the revival, saying, “It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it.” She is eager to dive back into her role as Rebecca Welton, describing her character as “my girl” and stating, “She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

Jason Sudeikis, who reprises his role as coach Ted Lasso, supported the renewal, saying in a previous statement, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK.” He added that wherever they land, it will be exactly where they are meant to be.

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and writes for the show, commented about the upcoming season, “Obviously, I can’t tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we’re working on it, and it’s good. It’s exciting to have everyone back together.”

<p'Ted Lasso' has been a critical success, garnering 61 Emmy nominations and winning 13, including back-to-back wins for Best Comedy Series. Waddingham herself won an Emmy for her performance on the show.

Following her role in ‘Ted Lasso’, Waddingham appears in ‘Smurfs’, where she voices an evil wizard. Reflecting on her recent projects, she said, “I was really happy to be part of this because my daughter’s just about to turn 11, and I’m not gonna lie, I’m a pretty cool mom right now.” She humorously noted that voicing her character “absolutely mangled my voice senseless.”

‘Smurfs’, directed by Chris Miller, hits theaters on Friday.