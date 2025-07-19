Hannah Waddingham Excited for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Return

LOS ANGELES, CA — Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton on the hit series ‘Ted Lasso,’ expressed her enthusiasm for the show’s upcoming fourth season during the premiere of ‘The Smurfs.’ The soccer comedy was recently renewed by Apple TV+, surprising many fans who believed the third season was the series finale.

Waddingham described the renewal as the ‘exhumation of a buried dog,’ saying she is eager to explore her character’s journey in the new season. ‘It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it,’ she stated. ‘I was hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone.’

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character Ted Lasso, also shared his thoughts on the upcoming season. In a previous statement, he said, ‘As we all continue to live in a world where many factors condition us to look before we leap, in Season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look.’

Brett Goldstein, who portrays Roy Kent and serves as a writer on the show, echoed Waddingham’s excitement. During a recent interview, he said, ‘Obviously, I can’t tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we’re working on it, and it’s exciting to have everyone back together.’

‘Ted Lasso’ has been a critical success, winning 13 Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series for two consecutive years. The show has captured audiences with its unique blend of humor and heart.

Waddingham, who has also worked on ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ is currently voicing a character in the animated film ‘The Smurfs.’ She joked about adopting a gravelly voice for her role, saying, ‘It absolutely mangled my voice senseless.’

As of now, Apple TV+ has not announced a release date for Season 4. Fans eagerly await updates on the show’s return.