Hans Zimmer Discusses the Emotional Depth of ‘Interstellar’ Score

London, England — Composer Hans Zimmer shared insights from his creative process behind the iconic score of the film ‘Interstellar‘ in an exclusive interview with Classic FM. As the film approaches its tenth anniversary, Zimmer reflected on how the music has been deeply appreciated over the years.

Zimmer explained that the composition began at a party when director Christopher Nolan asked him to create a score based on feelings rather than a specific plot. Zimmer recalled, “If you were to write me a letter, and not describe the film, but a fable, what would come to you?” He said what emerged was a piano theme that was deeply personal, inspired by his relationship with his son.

Despite not understanding initially that ‘Interstellar’ was a film focused on space and time, Zimmer’s delicate piano piece conveyed themes of love and connection. When he presented the theme to Nolan, the director simply stated, “I suppose I better go make the movie.”

The two collaborators aimed to create a unique sonic experience, moving away from the typical orchestration. Zimmer and Nolan decided to use the organ, an instrument rarely featured in space-themed scores. Zimmer admitted he found the idea amusing at first but soon recognized the organ as an effective tool to express humanity’s connection to space.

They chose Temple Church in London for recording, citing its acoustics and distance from urban noise as significant factors. “The big pipes look like rockets,” Zimmer noted, elaborating on how the organ requires airflow, paralleling human breath.

Zimmer credited organist Roger Sayer for elevating the score’s depth, saying, “Had it not been for Roger, I might have had to give up. He saved my life.” Together, they developed an emotional soundscape that distinctly communicated the film’s existential themes.

The score remains harmonically straightforward, woven around three chords that reflect the emotional turmoil of the characters, exploiting the feeling of “constantly searching for home.” Zimmer expressed how ‘Interstellar’ is fundamentally about reaching across distances and feeling connection.

Looking back, Zimmer described the project as an experiment and a testament to love. “We never quite leave the idea that it is actually written for one person to another person,” he concluded, reinforcing the emotional thread that ties the score and film together.