Hans Zimmer Joins Euphoria’s Season 3 Production Team

LOS ANGELES, CA — Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is set to score the upcoming third season of HBO‘s acclaimed series, “Euphoria.” Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026, with production already underway.

Zimmer, known for his work on films like “The Lion King,” “Inception,” and “Gladiator,” expressed his excitement about joining the team. In a statement, he said, “It’s an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences.”

Returning composer Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons, will collaborate with Zimmer on the score. He commented, “Another chapter in the Euphoria universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season.”

Creator Sam Levinson noted that he wrote the season to the scores of Zimmer’s “Interstellar” and “True Romance,” illustrating the strong influence Zimmer has had on the show’s creative direction. “I’m really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights,” Levinson said.

The cast will include Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. New cast members include Sharon Stone, Rosalía, and Marshawn Lynch. A significant time jump will see the characters transition into young adulthood.

With anticipation mounting, fans are eager to see what musical contributions Zimmer and Labrinth will bring to this new chapter in the “Euphoria” saga.