Hansi Flick has made history as the head coach of FC Barcelona by becoming the first manager since Ernesto Valverde in the 2017-2018 season to secure victories in his first four La Liga matches.

This remarkable achievement underscores Flick’s tactical expertise and his ability to lead a team that has encountered difficulties in recent years.

Under Flick’s management, Barcelona has demonstrated impressive performance, showcasing a strong defense coupled with a formidable attack. In a recent match, the team achieved a resounding 7-0 victory against Real Valladolid.

Raphinha was the standout performer, netting a hat-trick, while teammates Lewandowski, Koundé, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres also contributed goals to the impressive outcome.

This strong beginning has placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings, with a total of 12 points from four matches. Flick’s flawless start highlights both the quality of the team and his positive influence on the squad.

Since his arrival, he has revitalized morale in the locker room and rekindled hope among fans, who view him as a leader capable of guiding FC Barcelona to new heights.

In the most recent match, two players particularly drew attention: Dani Olmo and Raphinha. Olmo made his first start for the senior team, scoring on his home debut, while Raphinha excelled with a hat-trick and two assists.

Following the match, Flick expressed admiration for both players. He remarked on Olmo’s versatility and ability to connect well with Pedri, highlighting the depth the team has in its squad.

Regarding Raphinha, Flick noted his hard work and ability to create space for himself and others, affirming that it was no surprise to see him score a hat-trick.

During the game, Barcelona employed a traditional 4-3-3 formation, asking Olmo to impact the play from a deeper position than usual, which he accomplished effectively.

Raphinha, benefiting from the freedom granted by Flick, was able to move dynamically across the field, contrasting with his previous role under Xavi Hernández, where he was restricted to a high and wide position.

Both Olmo and Raphinha, once faced with skepticism from fans, are now turning critics into supporters with their outstanding performances this season.