Sports
Hanwha, T1 Set for Key Matchups in LCK Standings
SEOUL, South Korea — The battle for second place in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) is intensifying as Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and T1 gear up for a crucial week in Round 5 of the 2025 season. Week 1 of Round 5 runs from Aug. 20 to 24 at LoL Park, featuring matchups that could dramatically change the standings.
Currently, HLE sits in second place in the Legend Group, with a record of 18-8, just ahead of T1 due to game differential. This tight race has both teams on high alert as they prepare to face off against tough opponents.
HLE kicks off its week against KT Rolster on Thursday, followed by a critical matchup with Gen.G on Saturday. A victory in the highly anticipated “Saturday Showdown” would bolster HLE’s chances of maintaining their second-place position. However, HLE has struggled against Gen.G in the past, having lost their last encounter 2-1.
T1 arrives this week buoyed by three consecutive wins, despite experiencing a setback against Gen.G in Round 4. The team faces Nongshim RedForce on Friday and then takes on KT Rolster in the popular Telecom Wars on Sunday. T1 is favored against both opponents, adding pressure to HLE to perform well.
With the teams possessing identical records, game differential may play a critical role in determining the standings. Therefore, achieving clean 2-0 sweeps could prove as vital as winning overall matches.
In addition to T1’s strong performance, bottom laner Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong recently secured his first Gold King title of 2025, achieving an impressive average of 15,697.75 gold. This accolade, sponsored by Woori Bank, positions Gumayusi for the prestigious annual Gold King honor at the LCK Awards.
Round 5 will continue through Sept. 14, with global streaming available on YouTube, SOOP, and Naver. Fans can purchase tickets through the Woori Bank Won Banking app and Interpark.
