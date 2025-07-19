Haotong Li Shines at Royal Portrush in 2025 Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Haotong Li delivered a strong performance at the 2025 Open Championship, shooting 67 in both the first and second rounds at Royal Portrush on July 18. The 29-year-old golfer from Hunan, China, is aiming to become the first Chinese golfer to win the famous tournament.

Li’s consistent play positioned him among the competitors, all vying for the title. “I feel great,” Li said after his round. “I enjoy this course and hope to keep playing well.” The Open Championship has been won by golfers from various countries, but a win from Li would be a significant milestone for China, which has a burgeoning golf scene with 600 courses.

His caddie, Jady de Beer, commented on Li’s mental toughness. “The fans won’t see it, but inside, his good is very good, and his bad is very bad,” de Beer said. “He plays with a lot of heart.” Li’s experience includes competing in the 2019 Presidents Cup where he notably defeated Dustin Johnson.

In a post-round interview, Li shared insights into his preparation, noting that he wears the same gold necklace for luck since he was 14. He reflected on playing alongside Tiger Woods in 2019 as “like a dream come true.” Despite the rain falling at Royal Portrush, his spirits remained high.

As he walks into the weekend, Li remains focused on the challenges ahead, keen on making history for Chinese golf.