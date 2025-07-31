Happy Gilmore 2 Hits Netflix After Nearly 30 Years

Los Angeles, CA — Almost three decades after the iconic comedy “Happy Gilmore” premiered, a sequel has finally made its debut on Netflix. Titled “Happy Gilmore 2,” the film was released this past Friday, reviving audiences’ love for Adam Sandler‘s unforgettable character.

Christopher McDonald, who plays the notorious villain Shooter McGavin, has long pushed for a sequel. He revealed to ESPN, “I’ve been campaigning for about 29 years to get this thing done.” Initially, Sandler was resistant, stating for years, “I don’t do sequels,” but recently shifted his stance, saying, “Maybe.”

After over 10,500 days since the original film, “Happy Gilmore 2” brings back much of the original cast, including Julie Bowen as Virginia and Ben Stiller as Hal. The sequel introduces Bad Bunny as Happy’s new caddie, showcasing a blend of familiar faces and new talent.

Director Kyle Newacheck expressed excitement about the project. He was just a child when the original film released, saying he watched it numerous times. Newacheck worked diligently to ensure the film’s golf scenes looked authentic, even collaborating with PGA experts to capture the essence of televised events.

“We would have thousands of people there cheering and yelling for Happy Gilmore,” Newacheck explained about the filming environment. This energy is reflected throughout the movie, which balances comedy with heartfelt moments.

Sandler and McDonald reported their first meeting about the sequel happened about two years ago. This sparked excitement after Sandler invited McDonald backstage at his show, revealing he had scripted a sequel. Netflix confirmed the project in May 2024, generating widespread anticipation.

“Happy Gilmore 2” centers around Happy navigating his new reality, which includes surprising comedic elements and unexpected plot twists, including a modernized form of golf called Maxi Golf.

Golfing legends like Rory McIlroy and Steve Buscemi make cameos in the film. Despite its star-studded cast, the film embraces nostalgia, staying true to the charm of the first movie while introducing contemporary themes.

While discussing the success of the sequel, McDonald noted, “It just means we can maybe have a massive hit on our hands again.” The sequel’s release has already sparked positive reactions from the audience eager to see their favorite characters return.

Adam Sandler continues to prove his comedic prowess, marrying the film’s nostalgic elements and new storylines. As the film begins streaming on Netflix, many fans of the classic are celebrating the return of Happy Gilmore.