Haq Now Streaming: A Courtroom Drama Inspired by Shah Bano Case

Mumbai, India — The courtroom drama film “Haq,” starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, has gained significant attention since its release. After debuting in theaters on November 7, 2025, the film became available for streaming on Netflix starting January 2, 2026.

“Haq” is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, which became a pivotal moment in the discussion of women’s rights in India. The movie tells the story of Shazia Bano, a Muslim woman who fought for maintenance after her husband, Abbas Khan, abandoned her for a second marriage.

In an interview shortly after the film’s release, Yami Gautam, who portrays Shazia Bano, explained the character’s struggle. She emphasized that Shazia’s journey highlights the challenges faced by many women bound by patriarchal legal systems. “This is not just Shazia’s fight,” Gautam said. “It’s a fight for every woman’s rights.”

Emraan Hashmi plays the estranged husband Abbas, and their dynamic adds tension to the narrative. The film showcases how personal conflicts escalate into larger constitutional battles over women’s rights. “It’s pivotal to understand the emotional and legal ramifications of such a situation,” Hashmi noted.

The story unfolds in a backdrop of societal judgment and personal turmoil, reflecting a harsh reality many women endure. Shazia’s journey to justice, supported by her father and her lawyers Bela Jain and Farhaan Ansari, faced numerous challenges, including societal ostracism.

Upon winning her case after years of legal battles, Shazia not only secured maintenance rights but also set a precedent for other women in similar situations. The film culminates in a groundbreaking 1985 Supreme Court judgment that reinforced women’s rights to maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The release of “Haq” is seen as a reflection of ongoing discussions about women’s rights and personal laws in India. Critics have praised the film for its sensitive approach to a complex topic, with many expressing hope that it will stimulate further dialogue on these important issues.

In the wake of its release, “Haq” continues to spark conversations about gender equality and minority rights in India. The film’s message has resonated with audiences, making it more than just a cinematic experience.

As more people access the film on Netflix, the creators hope it will encourage viewers to reflect on the themes of justice and equality. “Our goal was to tell Shazia’s story and inspire others to fight for their rights,” producer Suparn Varma remarked.