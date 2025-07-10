Hard-Hat Tours Ignite Interest at Westbend Residences in Toronto

Toronto, Canada — Activity is increasing at Westbend Residences, a 13-storey condominium development nearing completion on Bloor Street near High Park. Earlier this month, the development team hosted an onsite event, inviting prospective buyers for hard-hat tours that showcased suite previews and offered panoramic views from the 11th floor.

The event not only allowed potential buyers a firsthand look at the building but also featured a presentation aimed at first-time homebuyers. The presentation included valuable insights on navigating the current market and highlighted a new range of buyer incentives on Westbend’s remaining inventory.

To enhance affordability for first-time buyers, Mattamy Homes is offering a limited-time incentive package that includes a 5% deposit structure, waiving closing costs and interim occupancy fees. This package significantly lowers the initial costs for buyers, who will also receive a complimentary parking space and locker.

Construction is progressing well, with completed forming and advancements in cladding and interior work. The development is on track for occupancy in early 2026, allowing prospective buyers to appreciate the layout of key amenity spaces and enjoy picturesque views of High Park and Lake Ontario.

Designed by a leading architectural firm, Westbend Residences presents a contemporary mid-rise profile in the expanding Bloor West corridor. The building features a mix of warm brick, metal accents, and copper detailing, with three retail units planned at street level to encourage pedestrian activity.

Inside, Westbend offers 174 open-concept suites, each boasting expansive windows and private balconies. The kitchens are outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer cabinetry.

Residents will have access to various amenities, including a co-working lounge, a social lounge for gatherings, and a gym with a separate yoga studio. Rooftop amenities will provide stunning views and will include outdoor dining spaces, grills, a meditation deck, and a games area.

The building’s geothermal heating and cooling system reflects Mattamy’s commitment to sustainability, utilizing a network of boreholes drilled approximately 275 meters below ground.

Located near the Bloor GO and UP Express station, Westbend offers quick access to Downtown Toronto and Pearson Airport. Residents will enjoy being within walking distance of High Park and various neighborhood parks, along with a vibrant mix of independent cafes, restaurants, and local retailers.

UrbanToronto will continue to monitor the progress of Westbend Residences as updates become available.