HARD Summer Festival Returns to Inglewood With Top Music Acts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The HARD Summer Music Festival is set to return to Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, on Saturday and Sunday, August 2 and 3. The festival promises a dynamic lineup that highlights both popular and emerging talent.

Headliners for this year include Grammy-nominated Australian house artist Dom Dolla, Colombian reggaetón star Feid, French industrial musician Gesaffelstein, and genre-mixing producer Kaytranada. Other featured acts include New Orleans hip-hop veteran Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band, and electronic artists like Four Tet and Floating Points.

The festival showcases over 70 artists across multiple stages, reinforcing HARD’s reputation for delivering high-energy performances. According to organizers, these include both well-known favorites and cutting-edge talent.

Getting to the festival is convenient, as Metro will provide free bus shuttles from the new LAX/Metro Transit Center. Shuttles will begin operating at 1:30 p.m. on both days and will continue for 90 minutes after the festival concludes.

Festival-goers are advised to consider using specific Metro lines to reach Hollywood Park. Lines 115, 117, and 212 have stops near SoFi Stadium, offering various options, although no extra service will be provided on these routes. Attendees are encouraged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

The festival is sold out, with expected attendance reaching upwards of 80,000 people each day. Alongside the festival itself, Los Angeles will host official after-parties, extending the nightlife experience following the festival.

For further details regarding the festival lineup, shuttle information, and safety tips, fans can consult the official HARD Summer website.