News
Hardin County Schools Unveils New School Safety System
Hardin County, Kentucky — The Hardin County Schools district presented its newly acquired school safety system from Raptor Technologies during a recent board meeting. The board approved the purchase in May 2025, with installations beginning in September and staff training conducted in phases starting in October.
During the meeting, Lieutenant Mark Ellingham and Officer Larry Robinson, the district’s school resource officers, showcased key features of the system. “The Raptor app is really nice because in the team assist mode, you can…summon a team assist,” said Lieutenant Ellingham. The app has options for alerting teammates to fights, medical emergencies, and other incidents.
The system includes five critical alert types: soft lockdown, hard lockdown, evacuation, shelter-in-place, and a new “hold” mode. The hold mode is designed to keep students in classrooms during short-duration incidents such as medical responses. The ceiling-mounted beacons ensure alerts and location information work even in buildings with limited cell service.
Additionally, the visitor-management function allows the system to scan driver’s licenses against national databases, helping the district manage entry and exit effectively. It also syncs nightly with the district’s student information software to keep records current.
District representatives explained a reunification module intended for off-site evacuations, which includes agreements with three designated locations. An administrator training and a mock reunification drill are scheduled for January, with Raptor trainers leading the session.
Some board members acknowledged the cost of the system but believe that ensuring student safety makes it a necessary investment. One attendee warned that taxpayers may resist such expenditures, though multiple board members agreed that even one prevented incident would justify the cost.
Minor issues, such as students misusing panic badges as toys, have been reported. The district’s technology team is actively working with Raptor to customize settings and minimize false alerts. Board members have also been invited to participate in the upcoming reunification drill.
