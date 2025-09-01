Harkins BackLot Opens in North Phoenix, Offering Family Fun

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Harkins Theatres has launched its newest concept, the Harkins BackLot, an innovative family entertainment center located at The Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix. This facility draws inspiration from Hollywood studio backlots, creating a vibrant space filled with fun, food, and interactive experiences for families.

Mike Bowers, CEO and president of Harkins Theatres, stated, “For more than 90 years, Harkins has been dedicated to creating exceptional experiences. With Harkins BackLot, we are expanding that commitment beyond the auditorium to deliver an unrivaled social entertainment destination where guests can celebrate, play, and enjoy unforgettable moments with friends and family.”

The BackLot Arena features Arizona’s largest cinema-sized sports screen, offering an unparalleled viewing experience with more than 60 screens throughout the venue so guests never miss a moment. The scratch kitchen provides unique takes on classic dishes, including the BackLot Philly Cheesesteak and the exclusive Hangover Burger, along with decadent treats like Overloaded Milkshakes and Warm S’mores Skillet Brownies.

Guests can also enjoy a fully equipped indoor-outdoor bar with a menu of traditional drinks, local brews, select wines, and craft cocktails. The venue also boasts 12 state-of-the-art interactive Spark bowling lanes, perfect for immersive gaming, as well as VIP private lane options for parties and events. Not to be missed are the Krazy Darts, which offer animated and challenging dart games suitable for all skill levels.

Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres, expressed enthusiasm for the new center, saying, “Bringing people together through entertainment has always been at the heart of what we do. We’re excited to continue that tradition with Harkins BackLot.”