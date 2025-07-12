Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festivities Canceled Amid Severe Weather Threat

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming festivities at Veterans Park were canceled Friday night due to severe weather warnings. The cancellation came just after 6 p.m., interrupting a night that was supposed to feature performances from Charles Wesley Godwin, Hank Williams Jr., and Treaty Oak Revival.

A tornado watch was issued for the area, prompting organizers to display a green warning screen across all festival stages. Eventually, the notice changed to red, confirming the festival’s cancellation.

An announcement made over the festival’s public address system assured attendees that safety was the main concern. Thousands of fans had gathered at the park, and the forecasted high winds, thunderstorms, and lightning posed significant dangers.

Status updates were shared through social media and festival alerts, keeping attendees informed of the situation. As of 7 p.m., plans for Saturday’s events appeared to remain unaffected, and the festival was set to continue, pending further weather developments.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming officials announced that all one-day Friday ticket holders would receive a full refund, while two-day ticket holders would receive 50% back. Refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original payment method.