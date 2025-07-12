Entertainment
Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festivities Canceled Amid Severe Weather Threat
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 2025 Harley-Davidson Homecoming festivities at Veterans Park were canceled Friday night due to severe weather warnings. The cancellation came just after 6 p.m., interrupting a night that was supposed to feature performances from Charles Wesley Godwin, Hank Williams Jr., and Treaty Oak Revival.
A tornado watch was issued for the area, prompting organizers to display a green warning screen across all festival stages. Eventually, the notice changed to red, confirming the festival’s cancellation.
An announcement made over the festival’s public address system assured attendees that safety was the main concern. Thousands of fans had gathered at the park, and the forecasted high winds, thunderstorms, and lightning posed significant dangers.
Status updates were shared through social media and festival alerts, keeping attendees informed of the situation. As of 7 p.m., plans for Saturday’s events appeared to remain unaffected, and the festival was set to continue, pending further weather developments.
Harley-Davidson Homecoming officials announced that all one-day Friday ticket holders would receive a full refund, while two-day ticket holders would receive 50% back. Refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original payment method.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender