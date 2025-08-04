Harley-Davidson Names Artie Starrs as New CEO Effective October 2025

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Harley-Davidson, Inc. has appointed Artie Starrs as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Starrs transitions from Topgolf Callaway Brands, where he served as CEO of Topgolf.

During his tenure at Topgolf, Starrs expanded revenues by over 50%, from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.8 billion, and extended operations into five new countries across Europe and Asia. Troy Alstead, the presiding director, emphasized Starrs’ powerful background in managing strong brands and global operations.

“Artie is an accomplished business leader who brings extensive experience managing strong brands and global operations,” Alstead said. “His track record of delivering growth, combined with his experience in franchise-driven industries, are both huge assets for Harley-Davidson at this time.”

Starrs has held leadership roles at Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut from 2013 to 2021, notably as Global CEO, overseeing over 18,000 locations in 110 countries. He started his career in investment banking at Wasserstein Perella and also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Rave Cinemas.

Starrs expressed enthusiasm about his new role at Harley-Davidson. “It’s a huge privilege to be joining Harley-Davidson as President and CEO,” he said. “I have long admired the unique position Harley-Davidson has in the hearts of its riders and fans.”

Current CEO Jochen Zeitz will remain with Harley-Davidson as a senior advisor until February 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Troy Alstead is set to take over as Chairman of the Board on the same date as Starrs’ appointment.

“It’s been an honor to lead Harley-Davidson over the past five years,” Zeitz said. “I wish Artie every success as he leads Harley-Davidson into its next chapter.”