Harley-Davidson Unveils Affordable Sprint Motorcycle Set for 2026

Milwaukee, WI — Harley-Davidson announced plans to introduce a new entry-level motorcycle called the Sprint in 2026, aiming to attract younger riders with a price point below $6,000. Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz made the announcement during a conference call with industry analysts on July 30.

The Sprint, which has been in development since 2021, is designed to make the Harley brand more accessible. Zeitz believes that the engineering behind the Sprint will allow it to be profitable, addressing past challenges the company has faced with smaller models.

“We believe that how we’ve engineered this product, it will be profitable,” Zeitz said. The new model will be showcased at Harley-Davidson’s dealer meeting in October, with a public announcement expected during EICMA in early November.

Previous smaller models, including the Street 750, struggled to find traction in the U.S. market. The Street 750 was produced from 2014 to 2021 but failed to attract a significant customer base.

Zeitz emphasized the importance of tapping into a younger demographic that may be more likely to grow into larger, more expensive Harley models in the future. “This bike has been in development since 2021. It’s taking time, but we feel confident that it can achieve a profitable margin,” he stated.

In addition to the Sprint, a companion cruiser model is also in development, although no details about it have been disclosed. Currently, the least expensive motorcycle in Harley-Davidson’s lineup is the Nightster, priced at $9,999.

Harley-Davidson’s effort to create a profitable entry-level bike comes as the company is also undergoing financial restructuring. Recently, investment firms PIMCO and KKR purchased a stake in Harley-Davidson Financial Services, which has contributed significantly to the company’s revenue. This strategic move will allow Harley to reinvest in its core business while reducing financial risk.

With the Sprint, Harley-Davidson seeks to revive the spirit of its original Sprint models from the 1960s and 1970s. Zeitz claimed the new bike will embody the “boldness, irreverence, and fun” synonymous with the Harley-Davidson experience.