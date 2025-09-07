Harold Fannin Jr. Makes NFL Debut with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Fannin Jr., a standout tight end from Bowling Green, is set to make his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field.

Fannin was drafted 67th overall by the Browns in April 2025, marking a significant milestone for the Canton native. Growing up in a family that faced economic challenges, Fannin often dreamed of a better life while watching HGTV with his mother, Lakeesha Wise.

“Growing up with a big family, my mom did the best that we could have,” Fannin said. “Sometimes you click on and be like, ‘Man, I want to live there when I get old,’” he added, reflecting on his childhood aspirations.

Fannin has quickly become a vital part of the Browns’ offense. Coach Kevin Stefanski sees him as a key player who can turn short passes into significant plays. “He has the ability to change the game,” Stefanski said.

Fannin’s journey to the NFL was not easy. In high school at Canton McKinley, he faced obstacles that nearly derailed his football career, including limited recruitment due to academic struggles during the pandemic. “I’m a kid in high school, I’m playing the (video) game. I’m not really thinking about my future,” he said.

Things changed when Antonio Hall became his coach in senior year. Recognizing Fannin’s potential, Hall shifted him from safety to tight end. “Your best guys don’t leave the field,” Hall explained. Fannin thrived in the new position, finishing his high school career with impressive statistics.

Fannin went on to play three seasons at Bowling Green, breaking records and earning accolades. He led the team in receptions and receiving yards, culminating in a standout junior season where he caught 117 passes for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After being drafted by the Browns, Fannin’s dreams started to materialize. “It’s one thing to see it on TV, but to actually be here, it’s incredible,” he said during a press conference.

His journey resonates deeply in his community, inspiring young athletes back in Canton. “To have little kids in Canton reading about their hometown hero having success… what more do you need to motivate you?” Hall said.

As he prepares for his first game, Fannin continues to honor his family. He writes meaningful dates on his wrist tape, reminding him of those he has lost and those who have supported him. “I want to be able to give back to my community,” Fannin said, reflecting on his aspirations beyond football.