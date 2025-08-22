News
Harris County Deputies Respond to High-Water Rescues Amid Storms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Harris County deputies are currently conducting high-water rescues in the Houston area due to severe storms impacting the region Thursday evening.
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one rescue call came from Corta Calle Drive and Bellaire. Reports indicate that a vehicle, which appears to have occupants, is stalled in rising waters.
A second rescue operation is taking place at Mar Vista and Camino del Sol; however, further details have not yet been provided on that incident.
Eyewitness News is actively gathering more information regarding these high-water rescues and will provide updates as they become available.
