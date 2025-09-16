Harris County Judge Announces She Will Not Seek Reelection

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Cristina Hidalgo confirmed on September 15, 2025, that she will not run for reelection next year.

The announcement comes as her office stated that more details will be shared during a news conference on Tuesday.

Hidalgo made history in 2019 when she became the first woman elected as Harris County judge. She was reelected in November 2022, and her current term is set to expire in December 2026.

This decision marks a significant shift in the county’s political landscape, which will soon enter a new election cycle without Hidalgo as a candidate.

The news has sparked discussions about potential successors and the future direction of Harris County governance.