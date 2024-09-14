Harris County Prepares for Upcoming Presidential Election with New Voting Measures

The Harris County Election Department has revealed its plans for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 5, as it aims to accommodate nearly 2.7 million registered voters. This announcement comes with the release of a detailed map outlining 87 early voting locations and up to 700 polling centers planned for Election Day, though the figures may undergo slight adjustments before the start of the polling period.

An official from the Harris County Clerk’s Office indicated that while the election department has listed 87 early voting centers and 679 Election Day locations, these numbers are subject to potential alteration. This can occur if existing vote centers become unavailable or if additional sites are added to meet voter turnout demands. Changes to the designated centers will be promptly updated on the county’s official vote center map available online.

When compared to the previous presidential election in 2020, fewer locations are proposed this year. In November 2020, 122 early voting locations and 806 Election Day centers were operational, largely influenced by the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, most voting centers that have historically served both early voting and Election Day audiences will continue to do so, although there will be some changes in availability due to scheduling challenges.

Despite over 1.65 million votes being counted in the November 2020 election, only around 68% of registered Harris County voters participated. The Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office has stressed the importance of voter registration, reminding eligible residents that they have until October 7 to register or update their information to participate in the election.

Furthermore, a state order originating from the Texas Supreme Court remains in play, limiting each county to a single ballot drop-off location as per Governor Greg Abbott‘s directive. This sole drop-off site, located on the fourth floor of the Harris County Administration Building at 1001 Preston Street in Houston, can only be accessed on Election Day. Restrictions are also in place prohibiting individuals from submitting ballots on behalf of others.

Early voting commences on October 21 and concludes on November 1, as reflected in details provided on the county’s website. Registered voters are encouraged to visit the site for updates and to verify if any voting location changes occur as Election Day approaches.