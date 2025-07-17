Harris English Faces Major Challenge Ahead of The Open Championship

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Harris English is facing a significant hurdle just before The Open Championship 2025 as his caddie, Eric Larson, was denied entry into the United Kingdom due to a past drug conviction. The setback leaves English without his trusted caddie as he prepares for the prestigious tournament at Royal Portrush.

Larson, 64, boarded a flight to the UK a week ago with plans to assist English during the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open. However, he encountered issues with the Electronic Travel Authority that ultimately denied him entry, leaving English stranded without a caddie ahead of the major.

English shared his disappointment, expressing admiration for Larson’s resilience. ‘Eric’s story is impressive. He put his nose down in prison and got a degree and did all the things he was supposed to do,’ English said. Larson served over ten years in prison and has since rehabilitated himself, but his past continues to affect his opportunities.

Despite the challenges, English managed to secure a temporary caddie for the Genesis Scottish Open in the form of Joe Etter, who normally caddies for Davis Thompson. However, with Thompson now competing, Etter is unable to assist English at The Open.

As English grapples with the situation, he acknowledges the frustration surrounding Larson’s visa issues, stating they’ve sought assistance from the UK ambassador and various organizations but to no avail. ‘It’s not for a lack of effort. I think it could be sitting on someone’s desk at the government somewhere,’ he explained.

Despite the setback, English aims for a strong performance at The Open. Currently ranked 10th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings, he hopes to improve his ranking in the coming tournaments. ‘I just want to get to the British Open to help Harris,’ Larson said. Unfortunately, it looks like he will not be able to join English for this key event.

With The Open Championship fast approaching, the golf world will be watching to see how English adapts without his caddie as he competes on a significant stage.