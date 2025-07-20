Harris English Ties for Lead at Open Championship with Backup Caddie

Portrush, Northern Ireland — Harris English is making waves at the Open Championship, currently tied for the lead after a strong first round. On Thursday, English shot a four-under 67, putting him in a five-way tie for first place.

English expressed excitement about the course, stating, “I was looking forward to coming to this week, and immediately after playing the course, I really liked it. I loved how it frames the tee shots and you get to see a lot more trouble than you would on a normal links course.”

What makes English’s performance even more remarkable is that he navigated the course with a fill-in caddie, Ramon Bescansa. English’s long-time caddie, Eric Larson, was unable to attend due to entry restrictions related to a prior drug conviction.

Larson was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison back in 1995 but has been caddying on the PGA Tour since his release. However, new travel regulations for Americans entering the U.K. have complicated matters for him, leading English to turn to Bescansa, his putting coach, who has worked with him for over a decade. “He’s been caddying for Abe [Ancer] on the LIV tour,” English said.

Bescansa was a necessary backup after Joe Etter, who caddied for English at the previous Genesis Scottish Open, returned to his primary player, Davis Thompson. “Ramon was nice enough to come over from Spain and caddie for me,” English noted. “He knows my game probably as well as anybody on my team.”

On the course, English made three birdies on his first four holes and finished the day strong. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the tee and 14th in Strokes Gained: Putting. “Every player or caddie has their different cadence of how they like things,” English explained. “Luckily for Ramon, he’s been working with me for so long.”

As he aims for his first major title, English is looking to build on his recent success. The 35-year-old has five PGA Tour victories, with his most recent win at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open. Despite a celebrated career, he seeks to add a major win to his list of accomplishments.