Sports
Harris Status Uncertain for Chargers’ Season Opener
EL SEGUNDO, California — Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh raised concerns about running back Najee Harris‘ availability for Week 1 of the NFL season. When asked about Harris’ readiness for the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, Harbaugh responded, “There’s a chance he is.” Harris has been recovering from an eye injury caused by a fireworks incident on July 4.
Despite his injury, Harris’ agent Doug Hendrickson described it as “superficial” and anticipated that Harris would be fit for the regular season. However, the Chargers have not officially disclosed the specifics of the injury. Harbaugh is known for being tight-lipped about player health, stating, “I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr. Harris’ agent, either.”
Harris first suffered the injury during a Fourth of July celebration in Antioch, California. The Antioch Police Department responded to reports of an explosion related to fireworks, where several individuals required medical assistance due to injuries. Harris opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and has only been observed walking laps at practice.
On the field, Harris has been a spectator, donning sunglasses and a helmet. A recent Snapchat post by Harris depicted his left eye closed, which sparked worries among fans about the nature of his injury. Harbaugh mentioned that Harris is improving day by day, stating, “Better today than yesterday. Praying better tomorrow than today.”
The Chargers are preparing for their first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Harris has yet to participate in team drills. With less than a month remaining before the opener, uncertainty looms over whether the 2021 first-round pick will be ready to contribute. Fans eagerly await updates on his condition as the season approaches.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles