Harris Teeter Closes Long-Serving Store in West Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Harris Teeter, a popular grocery store in west Raleigh, will close its doors next month after decades of service. The store located at the Plaza West shopping center on the corner of Western Boulevard and Jones Franklin Road is set to shut down in July.

This Raleigh store is one of five locations the company has decided to close, with the others situated in Virginia and Maryland. The West Raleigh store employs between 100 and 120 workers, all of whom were informed about the closure last week. Employees may transfer to other Harris Teeter locations if they choose.

“Harris Teeter made a strategic decision to close these locations only after careful consideration,” a company spokesperson said. “We will work closely with our associates to assist them through this process.”

The nearest grocery store to the Harris Teeter in Raleigh will be the Food Lion on Western Boulevard, providing some options for the community following the closure.