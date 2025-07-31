Harrison Ford’s Acting Evolution in ‘Shrinking’ and ‘1923’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Harrison Ford, at 83 years old, is earning critical acclaim for his performances in the streaming series ‘Shrinking‘ and the ‘Yellowstone‘ prequel ‘1923.’ This week, Ford continues to showcase his talent, portraying Dr. Paul Rhoades, a therapist dealing with Parkinson’s disease. His work has earned him an Emmy nomination, marking a significant turning point in his career.

Ford describes his approach to acting in ‘Shrinking,’ saying, ‘I say the words, do the work, rinse and repeat.’ He appreciates the extended time that series allow for character development, which isn’t always available in films. ‘We get more time to develop a character over a season than one normally does in a film,’ Ford explained.

His comedic portrayal of a character high on weed gummies in one episode has surprised many. Co-star Jason Segel highlighted Ford’s ability to create a character that feels fresher and more vulnerable than ever. ‘This guy knows his moves, but he’s not content to do his moves. He’s creating a character from scratch,’ Segel said.

Ford’s unique ability to blend his own personality with his characters, noted by director J.J. Abrams, sets him apart in the industry. ‘Harrison meets them between who he is and who the character is,’ Abrams stated.

As filming for Season 3 of ‘Shrinking’ wraps up, Ford expressed gratitude for the ensemble cast and the memories they’ve created. ‘You’re really living with these people, as well as working with them,’ he said.

In his conversations, Ford reflects on the nature of comedy and storytelling. He believes humor is essential and aims to bring a sense of it to every character. ‘A character that has a sense of humor is a lot more attractive than a character that doesn’t,’ Ford explained.

Despite facing the challenges of Parkinson’s, Ford’s commitment to his craft remains steadfast, stating that he relies on his colleagues to navigate his character’s challenges. He emphasizes the importance of portraying such realities with respect while seeking authenticity in his performances. ‘Parkinson’s is not funny. And I want to get it right,’ he remarked.

With a career spanning decades and iconic roles, Ford continues to evolve as an actor, challenging himself with every new opportunity and willing to embrace new directions in his artistry.